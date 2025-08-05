Bangladeshi man held in Kerala after illegally living for five years

Kochi, Aug 5 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national has been arrested in Kerala for residing in the state illegally for nearly five years, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Mohammad Sohail Rana (45) from Lukkigul, Bangladesh, was taken into custody by police.

Rana had entered India without valid documents and had been living in a rented house near Malayinkeezhu Junction in Kothamangalam for over five years, police said.

He was apprehended following a tip-off, and a Bangladeshi identity card was recovered from his possession, police added. PTI TGB SSK