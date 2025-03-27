Bangladeshi man held in Kerala for fake currency, 18-year illegal stay

Kochi, Mar 27 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national was arrested in Perumbavoor after counterfeit currency was seized from his possession, police said on Thursday. Investigations revealed that he had been living illegally in India for the past 18 years, they said.

Selim Mondal (30), a native of Alipur in Bangladesh, was initially arrested last week in connection with a theft on a train.

During a joint raid by the Ernakulam Rural Police and Alappuzha Railway Police, officials recovered 17 counterfeit Rs 500 notes from his rented house in Perumbavoor.

Although Mondal initially claimed he was from Murshidabad, West Bengal, he later admitted his real identity during an interrogation led by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, police said.

Investigations suggest that Mondal was involved in distribution of fake currency across India and had also transported specialised paper and ink to Bangladesh for printing counterfeit notes, they said.

Explaining his modus operandi, police said Mondal stole laptops and mobile phones in India and sold them in Bangladesh, where he received fake currency in return.

He reportedly smuggled around 50 mobile phones to Bangladesh in a single shipment, and in exchange, he brought back counterfeit notes printed there.

To evade tracking, he allegedly manipulated the IMEI numbers of mobile phones, making it difficult for authorities to trace their locations.

He earned up to Rs 40,000 per device while simultaneously engaging in fake currency smuggling.

Police found that Mondal had fraudulently obtained an Indian passport and Aadhaar card from West Bengal.

His passport also contained a Bangladesh visa, which he used to travel between the two countries, falsely establishing his identity as an Indian citizen, according to police.

Mondal had also helped secure bail for several migrant workers arrested in various cases in Perumbavoor.

His mother, Rojina (52), who was living illegally with him, has also been arrested.

Mondal had been previously arrested by Perumbavoor police in connection with a rape case.

Authorities are now closely monitoring individuals who may have assisted him in his operations, they added.