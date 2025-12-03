Bangladeshi man held with gold biscuits worth Rs 3 cr during smuggling attempt at border

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) A Bangladeshi man was arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 3.05 crore near the border in West Bengal's Nadia district, the BSF said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel laid an ambush near the Tungi Border outpost on Tuesday afternoon, it said.

Two people were spotted around 5 pm, wading through a lake towards the Indian side, attempting to conceal themselves under water hyacinth. The troops swiftly moved in to intercept, it added.

One suspect was caught, while the other fled, taking advantage of the fading light, the BSF said.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of multiple packets, containing 20 gold biscuits weighing 2.35 kg, it said.

The apprehended man confessed he was a Bangladeshi engaged in illegal cross-border activities. He was supposed to deliver the gold to an Indian, the BSF said. PTI PNT SOM