Bangladeshi man illegally living in India for 19 years held at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national illegally living in India for the past 19 years was arrested at the Mumbai airport while trying to fly to Saudi Arabia on an Indian passport, secured through fake documents, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the Sahar police official, Aktaruzzaman Aman Ullah, had earlier stayed in Saudi Arabia on a work permit using his “Indian” identity.

Aktaruzzaman entered the country from Bangladesh through the 24 South Pargana district of West Bengal in 2006. He subsequently got bogus documents to show himself as an Indian and even got a passport in 2015, the official said.

The man lost the passport in 2018 but again managed to get another issued from Kolkata, he said.

In 2020, Aktaruzzaman went to Saudi Arabia and spent five years there on a work visa. He returned to India on May 18 this year and flew to Bangladesh on May 29. After spending around a month, he flew to Mumbai on June 26.

However, Aktaruzzaman ran out of luck on Tuesday before attempting to board a flight to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, the official said.

Finding that Aktaruzzaman had recently travelled to Bangladesh, the immigration officer sought to know the purpose of his visit. However, Aktaruzzaman could not provide a satisfactory answer. The immigration team then interrogated him.

Unable to withstand sustained questioning, Aktaruzzaman told the immigration staff that he was a Bangladeshi national and had been illegally living in India since 2006.

The man was taken to the Sahar police station and arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NR