Bangladeshi model used fake Indian documents to purchase properties

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Bangladeshi model and actress Shanta Pal allegedly used fake Indian documents to jointly purchase properties in the southern part of the city along with her live-in partner, a police officer said on Friday.

Pal was arrested earlier this week, with fake Indian documents like Aadhaar card, ration card.

Police are verifying the details of the property transaction, the officer said.

Initial probe revealed that Pal allegedly used fake documents and entered into a "digital marriage" with the man, hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

She arrived in Kolkata in 2023 from Barisal, Bangladesh, using her Bangladeshi passport.

"She brought along her friend and alleged partner, Ashraf, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, who works in the merchant navy.

"The duo rented an apartment in Park Street and later moved to Golf Green, where they began living together. Shanta reportedly kept Ashraf's passport in her possession. With the help of a local agent she allegedly forged multiple Indian identity documents, including ration card, Aadhaar card, voter ID, and PAN card," the officer said.

She obtained a fake Aadhaar card, falsely claiming to be a resident of Gopalpur, Barshul in Burdwan, and later procured another under her Golf Green address.

"Using both her and Ashraf's documents, they allegedly purchased properties in Kolkata," police said.

Further investigation revealed that Shanta had represented Bangladesh in the Indo-Bangla Beauty Pageant in 2016, and in 2019, she went on to become Miss Asia Global.

"Following her success in modelling, she began her acting career before eventually joining a Bangladeshi airline," he said.

Police are cross-checking her professional background as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged identity fraud and property acquisition in India.

In the last two years, Shanta acted in Tamil and Bengali films, and even signed an Odia film, the officer said. PTI SCH RG