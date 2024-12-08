Bangladeshi nabbed in Assam, sent back

Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said a Bangladeshi national was nabbed in Sribhumi district on Sunday and sent back to the neighbouring country.

He, however, did now share through which location or sector the foreign national attempted to enter India.

"Displaying alertness along the Indo-Bangladesh border, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended near the International border and pushed back across the border," Sarma said in a post on X.

Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

Sarma said that the foreign national has been identified as Ali Bahar. PTI TR TR SOM