Bangladeshi national arrested for illegal stay in Thane district

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) A 41-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly staying in the country without any valid documents, police said on Friday.

The police apprehended Mitun Abul Manda, a native of Chuadanga district in Bangladesh, from Temghar Naka of Bhiwandi on Thursday, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

The accused allegedly entered India before 2015 without any valid documents and managed to get a fabricated Aadhaar card, PAN card and passport, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the IPC, Passport Rules, and Foreign National Regulations, the official said. PTI COR ARU