Bangladeshi national arrested in Assam's Karimganj, sent back to his country: CM

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a Bangladeshi national was arrested in Karimganj district and sent back to his country.

"Alert jawans of @assampolice apprehended one Bangladeshi national near the International border in Karimganj and pushed him back across the border," Sarma said in a post on X.

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

"We will continue to keep a strict vigil along the border," Sarma said, adding that the foreign national has been identified as Mustakin Islam.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has a total of three ICPs and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he had added. PTI TR TR MNB