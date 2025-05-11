Bangladeshi national arrested in Bengal's Siliguri

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national was arrested near the army camp at Bagdogra in West Bengal’s Siliguri, police said on Sunday.

He was detained by security personnel on Saturday and handed over to the Bagdogra Police, which took him into custody, a police officer said.

The man, a resident of Rangpur district of Bangladesh, confessed to having crossed over to India several months back, he said.

As he could not produce any valid documents, the person was put under arrest, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SUS RBT