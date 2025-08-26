Bangladeshi national held after living in India illegally for 3 yrs

Siliguri, Aug 26 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national, who has been living in West Bengal for the last three years after allegedly entering the country illegally, was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Arun Kanti Roy, a native of Lalmonirhat in Bangladesh, had crossed into India around three years ago and started living in Gaurisingh village in Kharibari police station area of Darjeeling district, they said.

Roy assumed a new identity to conceal his citizenship and managed to procure multiple Indian documents, including an Aadhaar card and a PAN card, under the name Arghya Barman.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel carried out a raid in the village on Sunday and detained him, police said.

During interrogation, he admitted that he was a Bangladeshi national, and an identity card of that country was recovered from him, they said. PTI CORR PNT SOM