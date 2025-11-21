Bangladeshi national living in Dehradun using fake documents, his Indian partner arrested

Dehradun, Nov 21 (PTI) Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national living here illegally by using fake documents and an Indian woman living as his partner, officials said on Friday.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh told reporters that Mamun Hasan (28) had obtained fake Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other identity cards bearing the name, Sachin Chauhan, with the help of Reena Chauhan, his partner.

Reena is a resident of the Tyuni area and came in contact with Hasan through Facebook, while Hasan is a resident of Meherpur district in Bangladesh.

The SSP said that on Thursday, police received information about a suspicious man and a woman living in the Nehru Colony area, following which both were detained.

During interrogation, Reena revealed that she was currently living with Hasan on rent in the Alaknanda Enclave Colony, and that he had obtained the fake certificates in the name of her former husband, Sachin Chauhan, the SSP said.

The SSP stated that those who assisted the accused in obtaining the fake identity cards are being traced, and strict action will be taken against them.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Hasan travelled to India from Bangladesh on a tourist visa in 2019 to meet Reena in Dehradun.

He returned after spending two months with her. He then again came to India on a tourist visa in 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, he illegally took Reena across the border to Bangladesh, where they allegedly married.

They then illegally crossed the border again and returned to India, living as husband and wife in various rented accommodations here.

Reena revealed that she was previously married to Sachin Chauhan, also from Tyuni, but they separated.

She later met Hasan on Facebook, and when she returned to India after marrying him in Bangladesh, she obtained the fake documents.

Later, Hasan began working as a bouncer at a club using Sachin's name and identity card.

Singh stated that a case was registered against the accused under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, sections 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and 14 of the Foreigners Act for conspiring to obtain fake identity cards and illegally residing in India.

The SSP further said that under 'Operation Kalanemi', which is being run to expose impersonators living in the state under false identities, adding that so far, 16 Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing here have been arrested.

He said that nine of these Bangladeshis have been deported, while cases have been registered against seven others and they have been sent to jail. PTI DPT APL