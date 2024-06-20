Bangladeshi national missing from city

Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) A Bangladesh national has gone missing from the city, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The police police have started an investigation to find the missing Bangladeshi national, the officer said.

The man identified as 23-year-old Mohammad Delwar Hossain came to Kolkata for medical treatment, and was staying at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street, he said.

"We are checking the CCTV footage of the hotel as well as those around the area where the hotel is situated. We are investigating the matter," the officer told PTI.

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who had also come to India for medical treatment went missing on May 12.

Sleuths believe that Anar has been murdered by a group of people inside a flat in the New Town area. The killers are believed to have mutilated Anar's body into several parts.

So far, police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of the Bangladeshi lawmaker. PTI SCH RG