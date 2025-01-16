Bangladeshi national posing as transgender apprehended in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national who allegedly entered India illegally a decade ago and disguised himself as a transgender was apprehended, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Eme Khan, was detained and deported, police said.

Police received a tip-off regarding suspicious activities involving a group of transgenders in the Vikas Puri area of west Delhi. Following this, the team laid a trap and apprehended Khan, a senior police officer said.

During questioning, Khan was unable to provide valid identification documents. Upon further inquiry, he revealed that he was a native of a village near Dhaka in Bangladesh, the officer said.

Khan said that he had entered India illegally about 10 years ago and disguised himself as transgender to avoid detection, the officer added. PTI BM HIG