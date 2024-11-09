Bangladeshi national pushed back from Karimganj border: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national trying to enter India illegally was pushed back by Assam Police along Karimganj international border, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He said strict security vigil is being maintained to ensure no infiltrators can enter the country.

"Md. Mozibur Rahman, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended near the International border in Karimganj by alert jawans of @assampolice yesterday and pushed back to Bangladesh", Sarma posted on X.

Complimenting the state police force, the CM added, "We are strictly monitoring our border to check for illegal infiltration".

Around 140 infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam and vigil along the 1885-km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East had been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country.

Sarma had said earlier that illegal immigrants were using Assam as a passage to reach the southern cities to work in the textile industry.

Director General of Police, Assam, GP Singh had said that the state police force is also maintaining a high alert along the international border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he had added. PTI SSG SSG RG