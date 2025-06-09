Bangladeshi national, two Indian middlemen arrested in Tripura

Agartala, Jun 9 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national and two Indian middlemen were arrested from Agartala railway station, police said on Monday.

Based on specific inputs, a joint team conducted a search operation on an express train at Agartala station on Sunday night and arrested the three suspects.

According to police, the Bangladeshi national was identified as Jhil Mill (63) from Khulna district. He was arrested for entering Indian territory without valid documents.

Two persons from West Tripura district — Sagar Mandal and Subrata Das — were also arrested for allegedly assisting Jhil Mill in illegally crossing the international border, said Tapas Das, officer-in-charge of Agartala GRP police station.

The OC said the trio wanted to go New Delhi for treatment.

"GRP officials are interrogating the arrested persons. It is suspected that more people are involved in a racket that facilitates Bangladesh nationals to enter Indian territory", he said.

Earlier, 13 Bangladeshis were arrested from a rented house in West Tripura's Hapania area on June 3. PTI PS MNB