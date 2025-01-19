Bangladeshi national who attacked Saif Ali Khan arrested: Police

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Sunday said a 30-year-old man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at the actor’s residence here has been arrested.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the man had entered actor's home with an intention of theft, a senior police official told reporters.

Saif Ali Khan's attacker, who was arrested from adjoining Thane, is a Bangladeshi, who had changed his name Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das after entering India, the official said.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in `Satguru Sharan' building. He is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors said.