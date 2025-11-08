Bangladeshi national who escaped Mumbai Police's custody held in Chhattisgarh

Durg, Nov 8 (PTI) A suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, who had escaped from the Mumbai Police's custody, has been apprehended while he was travelling on a train in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off from Mumbai Police, the Durg GRP traced the suspect on the Kolkata-bound Kurla-Howrah Shalimar Express around 7 pm on Friday, said Rajendra Singh, in-charge of Durg GRP outpost.

During the inspection, the man failed to produce any valid documents and gave evasive answers, he said.

He was brought to the GRP station for questioning, where he identified himself as Azmin Sheikh (19), a resident of Bangladesh. Following confirmation of his identity, Durg GRP informed Mumbai Police, who reached Durg to take custody of the accused on Saturday, he said.

A case was registered against Sheikh at Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai for illegally entering India. He had reportedly escaped from Mumbai Police custody and was attempting to return to Bangladesh, Singh added.

After completing the formalities, Mumbai Police will take him back, he said. PTI Cor TKP NSK