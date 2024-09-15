Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltration major threat to Jharkhand; Congress most corrupt: PM Modi

Jamshedpur, Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of encouraging Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration for vote bank politics and criticised it for "rampant corruption".

The Prime Minister asserted that these infiltrators pose a significant threat to the state by altering the demographic landscape of Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions.

At the same time he termed the Congress family as the "most corrupt" and accused the JMM of "getting trained under it".

Addressing the 'Parivartan Maharally' at Gopal Maidan here, Modi asserted, "Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have become a major threat to the Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions. The demographics of these regions are changing rapidly, with tribal population on the decline. Infiltrators are taking control of the panchayat system, seizing land, and committing atrocities. Each resident of Jharkhand is feeling unsafe." Modi accused the JMM of "supporting infiltrators" and claimed that "illegal immigrants from the neighboring country have managed to gain influence over the ruling party in the state." He criticised the Jharkhand government for refusing to acknowledge the infiltration issue despite a High Court order to establish an independent panel to investigate the influx of Bangladeshi immigrants.

He labeled the JMM, RJD, and Congress as the "biggest enemies of Jharkhand," accusing them of being "power-hungry" and indulging in vote bank politics.

"The RJD is still taking revenge for the creation of Jharkhand, while the Congress has always opposed the state and obstructed tribals from integrating into the mainstream," Modi said.

Modi said, "The JMM-led coalition is focused on increasing their vote bank in the name of religion. This is the time to prevent this threat by strengthening the BJP in the state. The government has been trained by the Congress' school of corruption. The Congress family is the most corrupt in the country, and it is from there that all forms of corruption originate." He further criticised the ruling coalition for its deep-seated corruption, saying, "The coalition is so deeply entrenched in corruption that substantial amounts of cash have been recovered not only from their leaders but also from their aides".

"JMM which came to power through tribal votes is siding with forces which are usurping tribal land and forests," the PM said.

Modi accused the JMM of doing vote bank politics at the expense of dalits, backward classes, and tribals. He remarked, "Tribal Chief Minister Champai Soren was insulted and ousted due to JMM's greed for power. This has dealt a severe blow to the tribals of Jharkhand, and a fitting reply will be given. Even Sita Soren, sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren, was subjected to disrespect." Highlighting the lawlessness in the state, Modi said, "The situation has become so dire that people are forced to place signs reading 'Not for Sale' on their properties to protect them." Modi, who was scheduled to arrive in Jamshedpur by helicopter, had to travel to the steel city by road instead, as his copter was unable to take off due to adverse weather conditions.

"No obstacles, including heavy rain, could prevent me from reaching you, I am touched by your affection as a large number of people queued up along the highways braving incessant rains when I was coming via road as my chopper could not take off due to bad weather," he said.

He asserted that the BJP is set to come to power in the state after the assembly polls due later this year and "will launch a probe into the deaths of 15 aspirants during an excise constable recruitment drive." Referring to the Lok Sabha elections, the PM said, "The entire opposition hatched a big conspiracy, spread rumours and all forces got united to break the nation but the people voted for BJP and it is my promise to you that Modi will never break your trust." The country's middle class, youth, women and poor rely on BJP government which will go to any extent to fulfill their dreams, he added.

Modi said BJP has a special bond with Jharkhand and it was the saffron party which contributed towards creation of a separate state.

He alleged that the tribal youths were kept away from education and it was the BJP government which ensured their education and jobs by bringing in special schemes.

"It was BJP which established more than 400 Eklavya schools...It is the BJP who made a tribal woman the President of India," he said.

He asserted that the governments in the past indulged in loot of natural resources, mines and minerals and it was the BJP government which brought justice to them through District Mineral Fund.

Earlier in the day, Modi virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh from Ranchi. He said that these trains would boost tourism and improve connectivity.

Modi also launched various projects worth Rs 660 crore, including distributing sanction letters to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and releasing Rs 32 crore for construction of houses. Additionally, he handed over keys to 46,000 PMAY-G beneficiaries across the country.

The PM is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha, during which he is scheduled to lay foundation stones and launch projects worth over Rs 12,460 crore. PTI NAM/SAN BDC RBT MNB