Bangladeshi smuggler shot dead by BSF in Tripura

Agartala, Mar 1 (PTI) A Bangladeshi citizen was shot dead by BSF in Tripura’s Sepahijala district after a group of smugglers from both sides of the international boundary attacked the border guards, the force said on Saturday.

The Border Security Guard (BSF) said one of its employees was also injured in the attack by the smugglers.

A group of 20 to 25 Bangladeshi miscreants entered the Indian territory at Putia under Kalamchoura police station and met several Indian associates late on Friday evening.

As the BSF challenged them, the smugglers attacked the border guards injuring one of them, the force said in a statement.

“When smugglers attacked the BSF personnel again and tried to snatch their weapons, a jawan opened one round of fire from a pump action gun for self-defence. One smuggler was injured and taken to Bishalgarh hospital,” BSF said in a statement.

The injured Bangladeshi smuggler succumbed to his injuries later. His body is now kept at the morgue of the hospital.

The jawan who suffered injuries in the attack is also undergoing treatment in the same hospital. PTI JOY NN