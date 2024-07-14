Bangladeshi team visits Visva-Bharati, discusses expansion of museum on campus

Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) A delegation of the Bangladesh government visited the Visva-Bharati authorities to discuss the renovation and expansion of a museum in Bangladesh Bhavan in the central university campus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan on May 25, 2018.

In a statement on Sunday, Visva-Bharati said the team of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of the neighbouring country's government held talks with Officiating Vice-Chancellor Aurobindo Mondal and Chief Coordinator of Bangladesh Bhavan Manabendra Mukhopadhyay on July 13.

A sculpture of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and some other artefacts were handed over to Visva Bharati authorities.

The delegation also met Visva Bharati Registrar Ashok Mahato and exchanged views about ways to preserve and upkeep the exhibits of the museum.

The delegation, comprising Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Md Saiful Islam, and three representatives of the Bangladesh National Museum, expressed satisfaction over the upkeep, maintenance and renovation work at the Bangladesh Bhavan museum, the statement said. PTI SUS NN