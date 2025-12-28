Bangladeshi woman arrested in Goa for illegal stay in India

Panaji, Dec 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old Bangladeshi woman has been arrested in Goa for staying in the country without valid documents, police said on Sunday.

Sarmin Bibi was taken into custody on Saturday from the Arambol beach area, said a police spokesman.

During a routine check, the Mandrem police found that the woman did not have valid documents, including a visa or passport. While police said she had entered India illegally, it was not immediately clear how long she had been in Goa.

The woman has been arrested under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI RPS NR