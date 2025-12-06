Bangladeshi woman booked for illegal stay in J-K's Ramban: Police

Ramban/Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a Bangladeshi woman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday for illegally entering and staying in India in violation of immigration laws, officials said.

Happu Akhter, a resident of the Habiganj district of Bangladesh, was booked after police received reliable information about her presence in the Kunfer area of Chanderkote, a police spokesperson said.

He said Akhter had unlawfully entered India without possessing a valid passport or visa.

During verification, it was found that the woman had been residing in the Kunfer area for a few days, the spokesperson said, adding that a preliminary enquiry revealed that she had been attempting to conceal her identity, raising "serious suspicion" regarding the purpose of her presence in the area.

Based on the findings, a case under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act has been registered at the Chanderkote police station, and further investigation is underway, he said.

The official appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and refrain from providing shelter, accommodation, or assistance to any illegal foreign national.

"People are also advised not to enter into any form of contract or marriage with such individuals without verifying their legal status, as doing so may attract legal consequences," he said.

He said police remain committed to maintaining internal security and ensuring the strict enforcement of immigration laws across the district.