Bangladeshi woman held for illegal stay in Kerala

Kochi, Jan 16 (PTI) A Bangladeshi woman was arrested in Perumbavoor, here, for illegally residing in India, the police on Thursday said.

Following a tip-off about a Bangladeshi national living among migrant workers in Perumbavoor-- a major hub for labourers from other states--, a police team conducted a search operation and detained the woman, identified as Thasleema.

According to the police, she had been staying in the area for some time with a Bihari.

She was apprehended on Wednesday, they added.

"The police are investigating all aspects, and a thorough interrogation of the woman is underway," Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena said.

More details could not be divulged at this stage, he added.

The woman has been taken to the Perumbavoor police station, where she is being subjected to detailed questioning, the police said. PTI ARM ARM KH