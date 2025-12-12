Bangladeshi woman, Indian husband held for illegal stay in India

Moradabad (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A Bangladeshi woman and her Indian husband were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district for allegedly staying in the country without valid documents for nearly two months, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Rina Begum, had entered India illegally. During verification, she failed to produce any legal documents permitting her stay.

Circle Officer of Dhanaura Anjali Katariya said that Rina and her husband, Rashid Ali, had been married for six years. "A case has been registered against Rina Begum under the Foreigners Act, while Rashid Ali has been booked for providing shelter to her illegally," she said.

The arrests were made on Thursday, they said.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. PTI COR CDN APL APL