Bangladeshi woman sexually assaulted, killed; body recovered from lake in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) The body of a Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and later killed, was recovered from Kalkere lake here on Friday morning, police said.

The woman (28), who worked as a house help, was killed with a boulder and her body was disposed of at Kalkere lake bed in Ramamurthy Nagar, they said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that she was sexually assaulted and killed using a boulder. She worked as a maid at an apartment in Kalkere, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections of murder and rape of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH