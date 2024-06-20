Bangladeshi youth goes missing from Kolkata hotel

Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Close on the heels of the disappearance and suspected murder of a Bangladeshi MP in Kolkata, a youth from the neighbouring country, went missing from the city, prompting a police investigation.

According to a senior police officer, 23-year-old Mohammad Delwar Hossain had come to the city for medical treatment and was staying at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata.

The management of the hotel concerned revealed that Hossain, who was accompanied by his relatives on his visit to Kolkata, is likely to have sneaked out of the premises late last night.

The relatives lodged a missing persons complaint with the Park Street police station on Thursday morning.

"We are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby areas as part of our investigation," the officer informed PTI. He added that a case was registered after the hotel authorities reported the disappearance.

The incident follows the disappearance and suspected murder of Bangladeshi lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, who was also in Kolkata for medical reasons and went missing a day after his arrival on May 12.

Authorities suspect that Anar was killed by a group of people inside an apartment in the city's New Town area, where his body was reportedly mutilated.

As of now, police have apprehended two suspects in connection with Anar's murder. PTI SCH SMY MNB