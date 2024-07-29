Banjara community threatens Maharashtra assembly poll boycott if ST status demand ignored

Latur, July 29 (PTI) Banjara community has threatened to boycott the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections if they are not included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

This was resolved in a meeting organised in Latur on Sunday attended by political leaders from various parties.

The community members demanded their induction in the ST category, like in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"If our demands are not met, we will boycott the assembly polls (due in October this year)," a Banjara community leader said. PTI COR NSK