Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Two persons were held from Tamil Nadu for alleged involvement in a cybercrime case registered by Sion police in Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

A Sion resident received a call for KYC verification of his bank account, but soon realised he had lost Rs 1 lakh in 20 transactions carried out by cyber fraudsters, the official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on Karthik Vishwanathan (27) and Nandakumar Kumaran (27), who were held from Tamil Nadu. Two others were allowed to leave after being served notices in the case," he said.

"The accused provided bank accounts to cyber criminals operating from outside the country on commission basis. The accused were held after we found money was transferred to accounts in Chennai," the Sion police station official informed. PTI ZA BNM