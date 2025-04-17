Bank branch in Indore receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Indore, Apr 17 (PTI) A public sector bank branch in Indore received an email on Thursday threatening to blow up the premises, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The threat message was sent at 6.57 am from a Hotmail account to the Punjab National Bank branch located in Siyaganj area on MG Road, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

"The mail claimed that a remote-controlled explosive device had been installed at the PNB branch, and a blast could happen anytime. The person sending the message introduced himself as a retired assistant commissioner of police,” the official told PTI.

He said that after the bank officials informed the police, a bomb squad was sent to the spot, and the premises were searched.

Dandotiya said, “No suspicious object has been found in the bank branch so far. At present, the bank employees are doing their work as usual in the branch.” He said that a technical investigation is being done concerning the bomb hoax, and footage from the CCTV cameras of the bank branch is being examined.

Dandotiya said that such emails had been received earlier threatening to bomb the airport, hospitals and schools in Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, and in one such case, an accused was arrested. PTI HWP MAS NR