Bank cheating case against BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj closed

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) A magistrate court in Mumbai on Tuesday accepted the CBI's closure report in the Central Bank of India cheating case against BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj and others.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate V R Patil accepted the Central probe agency's closure report and disposed of the case.

The reasoned order has not been made available.

Notably, the magistrate court last October rejected the CBI closure report, noting that prima facie a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery was "fully established against all the accused".

The magistrate's order was set aside by the special CBI court in February 2024 which directed the magistrate court to hear the matter afresh.

The special public prosecutor, appearing for CBI, had argued that no dishonest intention was found on the part of the borrowers during the investigation.

The borrowers made a one-time settlement with the bank concerned and hence no offence of cheating is attracted in the instant matter, he submitted.

According to the probe agency, Kamboj, the chairman and managing director of Tenet Exim Private Limited, and several others allegedly cheated Central Bank of India to the tune of Rs 103 crore by submitting false documents to avail of credit facility.

The CBI had submitted the closure report to the court stating that the probe didn't disclose any misrepresentation or misstatement.

The agency sought the closure of the case citing the lack of sufficient evidence to prosecute Kamboj's company and its directors. PTI AVI NSK