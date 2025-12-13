Bank employee arrested for embezzling Rs 65 lakh from customer accounts

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Police here have arrested a bank employee for allegedly embezzling around Rs 65 lakh from customer accounts, officials said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Somil Tiwari (29), they said.

According to police, branch manager Himanshu Gupta of Punjab and Singh Bank filed a complaint on November 21.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Modinagar Amit Saxena told PTI that Tiwari had "used customers' investment funds for share trading, incurring heavy losses, which he attempted to cover by withdrawing money from the accounts." During interrogation, Tiwari confessed that he targeted accounts with minimal activity, created fake accounts, and siphoned funds through RTGS transfers and cheques.

The fraud came to light when a customer's cheque bounced, prompting scrutiny by senior bank officials.

Tiwari was arrested, and further investigation is underway, police added.