Bank employee dies in bike accident in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old bank employee died and his companion was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding went out of control and rammed into a tree in Bansdih Road police station area of Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased person was identified as Prakash Singh alias Luv, while the injured person was confirmed to be Anshu Tiwari (28).

According to the police, the two were going from Bansdih town to Ballia city on the motorcycle on Bansdih-Ballia road on Saturday night. When they reached near a culvert located close to Sahapurwa village, the motorcycle suddenly went out of control and rammed into the tree on the side of the road.

The collision was so strong that the motorcycle was shattered, and both the youths fell on the road and got seriously injured.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot and took both the youths to the district hospital, where doctors declared Singh dead.

Tiwari was referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi in critical condition.