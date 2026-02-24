Bank employee hangs self at Gurugram home

Gurugram, Feb 24 (PTI) An assistant manager at HDFC Bank in Gurugram allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his rented home in Sadar Bazaar area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shailendra Kumar Dwivedi, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, they said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

According to the police, a female colleague repeatedly called Dwivedi last night, but he did not answer. So, she informed his family on Tuesday morning.

When Dwivedi's uncle, who also lives in Gurugram, reached his room, he found his body hanging from a noose.

Dwivedi was transferred from Rewa to Gurugram five months ago and was posted at HDFC Bank's branch in Sector 66. He lived alone in a rented room. He was unmarried and has two brothers.

"No suicide note was recovered, but his mobile, which was found at the spot, will be sent for forensic examination," a senior police officer said.

The exact cause of the suicide is not clear yet. We are investigating every angle. Statements from co-workers and family members are also being recorded, the officer said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further probe is underway, the police said.