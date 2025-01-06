Bank employee loses Rs 3.80 lakh after fraudster tricks him to share OTP

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) A bank employee lost Rs 3.80 lakh after he was tricked into sharing an OTP under the guise of verification of his new credit card by a man who posed as a fellow staff in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The victim, who works at the bank's BKC branch, received a call when he was in the office on Friday. The caller identified himself as Mukesh Kumar and said he is an employee of the bank. He asked the victim to share details of the credit card provided to him by the bank for verification, an official said.

"The victim didn't sense anything was amiss as the caller mentioned his credit card number and contact number correctly. The caller asked him to share an OTP valid for only 30 seconds," he said.

As soon as the victim shared the secret code, Rs 3,80,000 were siphoned off from his account, following which he rushed to BKC police station and lodged an FIR. Police are investigating the case. PTI ZA NSK