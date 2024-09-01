Bank employee on picnic swept away in river

Betul (MP), Sep 1 (PTI) A bank employee on a picnic was swept away in a river in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and remains missing while two of his colleagues swam to safety, an official said.

The incident occurred when nine bank employees were picnicking on a hill near Bakur village under the limits of Sarni police station, about 60 km from the Betul district headquarters, area Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Roshan Jain told PTI.

Three of them were crossing a culvert in the evening when the water level of the river rose suddenly, he said, adding that two of them swam to safety but Rishabh Waghmare was swept away.

Divers searched for Waghmare, a clerk, but could not find him, the SDOP said. PTI COR LAL NSK