Bank employee on the run after embezzling Rs 88 lakh in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 6 (PTI) Police have booked a Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank employee and three of his relatives for allegedly embezzling Rs 88 lakh from the accounts of the bank's customers, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

They said the fraud was unearthed in December last year when the bank approached police but the employee somehow managed to flee.

After a long investigation, police registered an FIR on Tuesday against the bank employee, his wife and two other relatives at the Sadar police station, the officials added.

According to the complaint filed by the manager of the bank's Jharsa branch Khushbu Saxena, Office Assistant Sudhir Kumar, who hails from Bihar's Siwan district, embezzled Rs 88,26,369 between September and December last year.

Advertisment

The complainant said Kumar transferred the money fraudulently to his own account and those held by his wife Ruchi Kumari and relatives Madhumati Singh of west Delhi and Shrikant Ojha of Najafgarh.

Saxena alleged that Kumar forged documents, opened fake accounts and grabbed the hard-earned life savings of innocent people.

A senior police officer said the matter was being investigated and the accused would be arrested soon.

Saxena further said that the embezzlement caused a direct loss to the bank but customers had nothing to worry about. PTI COR IJT IJT