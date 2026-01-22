Bank employees across Rajasthan stage protests demanding five-day week

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Bank employees and officers across Rajasthan on Thursday held demonstrations to demand the immediate implementation of a five-day banking week.

The protests were part of a nationwide agitation called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

In the state capital, employees formed a human chain and staged a protest from Statue Circle to Bhagwan Das Road during lunch hours, raising slogans in support of their demand. Similar demonstrations were held at various bank branches and regional offices throughout the state, union representatives said.

Addressing the protesters in Jaipur, Mahesh Mishra, the UFBU convener, said the demand for a five-day work week has remained pending for years. He highlighted that employees are facing an increasing workload, staff shortages and mounting operational pressure.

"While most central government departments and several public sector undertakings have already implemented a five-day work week, bank employees continue to wait for a formal decision," he said.

The union leader warned that if the government and bank managements do not take a positive decision soon, the agitation would be intensified and expanded across the country. PTI AG AKY AKY