Bank employee's death in Janakpuri pit: Main contractor arrested from Rajasthan

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested the main contractor responsible for digging the pit in west Delhi's Janakpuri, which led to the death of a 25-year-old bank employee last month after his motorcylce fell into it, an official said on Tuesday.

The contractor, Himanshu Gupta, had been evading arrest and was held from Rajasthan's Udaipur after a rigorous manhunt launched by a police team from West district, the official said.

The team tracked Gupta down to Udaipur early on Tuesday morning and arrested him. He is being brought to Delhi for further investigation, he added.

The case pertains to the death of Kamal Dhyani on the night of February 5 after his motorcycle fell into a 15-foot-deep sewage pit allegedly left open during work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri.

Police had registered a case in connection with the incident and launched a search for those responsible for leaving the pit unsecured.