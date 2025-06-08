Bank executive arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 27 lakh mortgaged by customers

Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) A bank executive was arrested in Thane district for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 27 lakh that was pledged by customers, a police official said on Sunday.

Accused Sachin Arun Kalan (29), who works in a private bank in Ambernath East in the district, was held on June 6 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal breach of trust and other offences, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"Between May and May 26, Kalan, as the bank's relationship executive, was handling gold loan cases. During this period, he took away gold ornaments worth Rs 26.90 lakh that had been mortgaged by customers who had availed loans. A detailed probe is underway to cover all aspects of the crime," he said. PTI COR BNM