Bank fraud accused having Interpol Red Notice against him repatriated from US

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The CBI has successfully coordinated repatriation of an alleged fraudster, facing an Interpol Red Notice, from the United States on Wednesday ending his 23-year long run from the law, officials said.

Rajiv Mehta, an accused in a 25-year-old alleged fraud case, where he intercepted the bank drafts which he used to encash later had been on the run since the year 2000, they said.

The Global Operations Centre followed his trail using Interpol channels that resulted in National Central Bureau-Washington locating him in their jurisdiction, officials said.

“The Global Operations Centre of Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated via Interpol channels with National Central Bureau-Washington for return to India from USA of a Red Notice subject today i.e. 06-03-2024. He was earlier geo-located by the US authorities through close follow up through Interpol,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The Interpol had issued a Red Notice against Mehta on June 16, 2000, on a request from the CBI.

“Red notice was circulated to all Interpol member countries for location and arrest of the accused,” the spokesperson said.

He said the subject is wanted by the CBI in a criminal case registered in 1998 for prosecution in respect of offences of cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy involving opening of fictitious bank accounts in Central Bank of India, Greater Kailash Part-II, New Delhi, for the purpose of interception of drafts of various parties in transit and encashing them.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in 1999, the spokesperson said.

"The CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via Interpol channels," he said.