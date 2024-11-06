Bank fraud: ED conducts searches in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises here in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud case, official sources said.

Advertisment

A location in Arera Colony belonging to an auditor and few linked premises are being raided, the sources said.

The searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). About four-five premises are being searched, they said.

The investigation is linked to an alleged bank loan fraud case, the sources said. PTI NES DV DV