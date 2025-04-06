Bank fraud targeting HP minister Vikramaditya Singh intercepted, case filed

Shimla, Apr 6 (PTI) Police have booked people yet to be identified for allegedly trying to take money from the bank account of Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh through impersonation, an officer said on Sunday.

A case was registered on the complaint of UCO Bank's Vidhan Sabha branch Chief Manager Priya Chhabra, who alleged there was an attempt of an authorised transfer from the minister's account.

According to the complaint filed on saturday, a person claiming to be from the Secretariat Office called the branch and inquired about the balance in the Singh's account and requested to make an RTGS transfer of Rs 78,5521.

RTGS is a fast and secure electronic payment system that allows for immediate fund transfers of huge sums of money between banks.

The branch manager asked for the credentials of the caller and aborted the request as unauthorised when he smelled something fishy, police said. PTI BPL VN VN