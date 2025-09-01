Bank heist in Jabalpur was plotted in Chhattisgarh jail; mastermind among two held: MP Police

Jabalpur, Sep 1 (PTI) The bank heist in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on August 11 had been plotted inside a jail in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh, a local police officer said on Monday, a day after the alleged mastermind and his accomplice were arrested from Bihar.

With the fresh arrests, the number of individuals nabbed by the police since August 17 went up to six.

Three helmet-wearing youths looted about 15 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh, collectively worth Rs 15 crore, at gunpoint from ESAF Small Finance Bank's branch in the Khitola area of Jabalpur district within 20 minutes in the presence of employees. Two gang members waited outside on motorcycles.

The Bihar Police, in a joint operation with its Madhya Pradesh counterpart, arrested the mastermind of the heist, Rajesh Das (38), and his accomplice, Indrajit Das (22), from Gaya district on Sunday.

The duo was brought to Jabalpur on Monday on transit remand.

"Rajesh Das executed the bank robbery in Khitola, around 55 days after he was released on bail from the Raigarh Jail (in Chhattisgarh) on June 18," Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay told reporters.

Rajesh has been involved in more than a dozen bank robberies across Sasaram and Jamui in Bihar, Purulia in West Bengal, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, and other places between 2011 and 2025, he said.

After arresting the duo, police recovered three kg of gold jewellery, the SP said, adding that the rest of the booty had been shared among the gang members.

The other accused, identified as Indrajit, had arranged accommodation for the mastermind in Dobhi area from where he was arrested. The search for other gang members is underway, the officer added.

A police officer said the heist was plotted inside a jail in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, by one of the arrested accused and gang members from Bihar. PTI COR LAL NSK