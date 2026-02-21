Bank manager, 5 more, booked for criminal intimidation in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Six people, including the branch manager of Canara Bank, were booked on charges of criminal intimidation, police here said on Saturday.

The action came on a complaint of Asha Mishra of Tagore Nagar in Ballia Kotwali Police Station area, they said.

The branch manager and five unidentified persons were booked under section 351(4) (criminal intimidation) of BNS on Friday. According to the complaint, the complainant woman had taken a personal loan from the bank, and despite repaying it, she was refused a no-dues certificate and threatened to shell out more money, Kotwali Police Station SHO Kshitij Tripathi said. PTI COR NAV VN VN