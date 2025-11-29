Bank manager among 3 booked for loan fraud in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Acting on a court order, police in Bhadohi district have registered a case against three people, including a bank manager, for fraudulently obtaining a loan in the name of a person, police said on Saturday.

They said that Sunil Kumar Mishra, of Bahraichi village under Suriyawa police station in the district, received a notice from the District Legal Services Authority on November 28, 2023, stating that he had taken a loan of Rs 1.85 lakh from the Gyanpur branch of the Indian Bank, which had become Rs 4.23 lakh with interest.

In the notice, the authority gave Mishra the opportunity to settle the matter by mutual consent at the Lok Adalat.

Upon receiving the notice, a shocked Sunil Kumar Mishra submitted a written statement to the bank stating that he had not taken any loan. Allegedly, no action was taken in his case.

Suriyawa SHO Rajesh Pratap Singh said that after all efforts failed, Sunil Kumar Mishra filed a petition in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Harikiran Kaur on September 26, 2025.

As per Sunil Kumar Mishra's account, a photo of one Ramesh Yadav, of Koder village, was used in the bank details for the loan, and the loan was approved with a forged signature in Sunil Kumar Mishra's name.

The victim further alleged that one Shashi Bhushan Mishra of his village was also involved in the alleged crime, along with the bank manager, who later issued a recovery certificate (RC) despite the victim's written complaint submitted at the bank.

According to the police, the civil judge ordered the registration of an FIR on Thursday for committing fraud, falsification of documents and conspiracy, among other offences.

The SHO said that in compliance with the order, a case has been registered against the three accused, and further investigation is underway.