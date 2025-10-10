Bank manager found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru pub

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) A 31-year-old bank manager was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the washroom of a pub here, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Megharaj is survived by his wife and a six-month-old child, they said.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when he along with his three friends went to the pub in Rajarajeshwari Nagar for drinks and food, they said.

According to police, after having their dinner and paying bill, Megharaj went to the bathroom as he was apparently feeling nauseous while his friends stepped out of the pub. After waiting for a while, their friends went up to the pub looking for him, they said.

When they couldn't find him on the pub floor, they alerted the management.

"After scanning the CCTV, it was found that he had gone to the washroom and had locked himself inside. After breaking open the door, he was found collapsed dead. The Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team visited the spot along with local police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered based on the complaint of deceased's brother, police said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem. PTI AMP SA