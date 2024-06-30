Bank manager shoots self dead in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A bank manager allegedly shot himself dead in Chaudasi area here on Sunday, police said.

Sadanand (42) was found dead on a roadside in Maulagarh area. The body bore a bullet injury on the head and a pistol was found in the man’s hand, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said. According to the police, Sadanand, a native of Bihar, worked as an assistant manager in Prathama Bank, Bilari city in UP.

His family told the police that Sadanand was under work pressure, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway.