Bank of Baroda inaugurates Regional Office in Madurai

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has inaugurated a Regional Office in Madurai on Wednesday, aimed at strengthening its presence across the southern states.

The establishment of the regional office aligns with the bank's broader strategy to expand physical infrastructure alongside its digital initiatives.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Dr Debadatta Chand, formally inaugurated the Regional Office in the presence of General Manager and Zonal Head T N Suresh, Madurai Region, Regional Head Jaikishan M, along with senior officials.

After inaugurating the office, Chand said, "The inauguration of our new Regional Office in Madurai reflects Bank of Baroda's aspiration to strengthen regional operations and deliver a future-ready banking experience to our customers." "As we continue to expand our physical presence alongside our digital initiatives, our focus remains on bringing world-class banking services closer to customers, empowering communities, and supporting economic growth across South India," he said in a press release here.

Bank of Baroda currently serves the people of Madurai through a network of 56 branches across the region, with 63 per cent of the branches located in rural and semi-urban areas.

With this strategic initiative, the bank reiterates its commitment to foster regional prosperity, enhancing financial inclusion and driving sustainable growth across the Southern States. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH