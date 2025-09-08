Bank of India celebrates 120th foundation day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI)State-owned Bank of India on Monday celebrated its 120th foundation day here.

To mark the milestone, the bank organised a grand gathering, highlighting not just the number of years but its legacy of trust, service, and nation-building over 12 decades, according to a press release.

The celebration saw the participation of staff, ex-staff, and their families, whose dedication has shaped the bank’s journey, the release added.

Bank of India said it takes pride in being committed to India’s progress, not only through financial growth but also by fulfilling its social responsibilities, the release further stated. PTI VVK SSK