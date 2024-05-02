SBI's Salbung branch robbed by armed men in Manipur's Churachandpur

Imphal: A bank was robbed in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened at SBI's Salbung branch in the Tuibong area around 2 pm, they said.

Preliminary information suggests that around Rs 20 lakh in cash was robbed by four armed men, who are yet to be identified, they added.

An investigation was underway, officials said.

Following the robbery, the armed men who were wearing masks and helmets fled towards Kangvai, eyewitnesses told the police.

A search was underway to arrest the perpetrators, officials said.